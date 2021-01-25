It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.47. 27 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Moline, IL
