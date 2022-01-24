It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Moline, IL
