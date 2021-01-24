Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.