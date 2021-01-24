Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL
