It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. 11 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL
