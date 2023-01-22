Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Moline, IL
