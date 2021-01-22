 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 11.36. 5 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

