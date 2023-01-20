 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

