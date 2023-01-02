Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from SUN 9:06 PM CST until MON 8:45 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Moline, IL
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
