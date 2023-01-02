Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Moline, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from SUN 9:06 PM CST until MON 8:45 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

