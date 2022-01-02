It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. -4 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Moline, IL
