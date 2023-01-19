Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.