Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
