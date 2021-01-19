It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.68. 14 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.88. 16 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.43. A 24-degree l…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bri…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a …
For the drive home in Moline: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulati…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
For the drive home in Moline: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…