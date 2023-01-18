 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Moline, IL

Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

