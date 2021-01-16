Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Moline, IL
