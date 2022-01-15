It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 8 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 1 degree is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Moli…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We wil…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. W…