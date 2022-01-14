 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

