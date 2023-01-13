Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.