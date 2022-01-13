It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Moline, IL
Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
