Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 d…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today…