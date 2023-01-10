Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 d…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees t…
(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding