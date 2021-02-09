It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.26. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.22. We…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -4.3. Today's fore…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Today…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at -1.62. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 7.95. A 1-degree low…
This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.…
This evening in Moline: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.08. 18 degrees is today…
Moline's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…