 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Moline, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.26. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News