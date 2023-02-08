Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Moline, IL
