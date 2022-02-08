 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Moline, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

