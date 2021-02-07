Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.22. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.