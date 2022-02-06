 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking our next round of snow

Watch now: Tracking our next round of snow

Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News