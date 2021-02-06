 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -4.3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

