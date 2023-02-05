Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the early morning on Friday…
High temperatures will be way below normal for early February today. Find out what's expected for the weekend, including why one night is look…
Light to moderate snow early Wednesday morning and already some snow-covered roads. Find out when the snow will peak, when it will end, and ho…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Today's co…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…