Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.