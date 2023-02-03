It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Moline, IL
