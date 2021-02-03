 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Moline, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:45 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News