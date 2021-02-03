Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:45 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.24. A 26-degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.14. Today's forec…
This evening in Moline: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. S…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.08. 18 degrees is today…
For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatu…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23.1. A 10-degree low is f…
Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bun…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is…