Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL
