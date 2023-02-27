Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Moline, IL
