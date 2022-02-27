 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Moline, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

