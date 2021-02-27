Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We w…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. 23 degrees is today's …
Moline's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…
This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It loo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 5 degrees is today's …