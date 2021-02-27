 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Moline, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

