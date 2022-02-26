 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

