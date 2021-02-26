Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. 23 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 5 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with te…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. A -2-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature …