Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Moline, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.