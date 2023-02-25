Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
Pleasant conditions today, but rain and snow showers are expected to return Monday night with our next cold front. Find out how much temperatu…
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 …