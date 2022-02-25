It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 13 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Moline, IL
A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.