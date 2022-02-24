It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Moline, IL
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.
