Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.