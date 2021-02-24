 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

