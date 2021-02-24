Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL
