Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Moline, IL
