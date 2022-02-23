Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.