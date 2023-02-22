It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow and windy conditions today. Reduced visibility and lots of snow-covered roads are expected. Find out how much snow is forecast to f…
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
Pleasant conditions today, but rain and snow showers are expected to return Monday night with our next cold front. Find out how much temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Rain is expected…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34…