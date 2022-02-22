Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Moline, IL
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.
