Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.