Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

