Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.