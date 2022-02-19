Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.