It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 5 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. A -2-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. The area …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. -7 degrees is today's low. Don…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfa…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 3-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
For the drive home in Moline: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow e…