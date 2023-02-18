Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Moline, IL
